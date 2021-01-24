Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy S21+, OnePlus band, Bird Buddy
Samsung’s new middle-child smartphone, a fitness tracker band and a bird feeder with a built-in camera get the once-over this week
Latest Galaxy hits the right notes at the market’s sweet spot
The Samsung Galaxy S21+
Price: €1,089
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Gadget Guru: Novaerus NV200; Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus; LG Rollable
The office air purifier, a multi-purpose cooker and an expandable phone get the Guru’s once-over this week
Adventures in Technophobia: How to digitise your old photos
Boxes of pictures still staring at you, crying out to be preserved? Jessie Collins checks out some of the ways to digitise your snaps once and for all
The Gadget Guru: Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch, Arco 2-in-1
A top-of-the-range phone designed with gamers in mind, the latest wireless earphones, and a device to appeal to amateur and actual baristas alike
The Gadget Guru: Nokia 8.3 5G, Apple AirPods Max, Looking Glass Display
Nokia’s newest handset gets the job done, Apple delivers on its high-end audio-tech promise, and a hologram machine conjures ‘memories’ from photos