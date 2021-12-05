Gadget Guru: Huawei MateView GT, Samsung RS8000, Solar System in a Sphere
A state-of-the-art monitor, a mammoth fridge-freezer and a stylish depiction of the planets are reviewed this week
Sumptuous Huawei monitor can work and play at a bargain price
Huawei MateView GT
Price: €569
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: Nokia T20, Bose QuietComfort 35 II, YouFlaker
A new Nokia tablet, Bose’s latest headphones and an instant muesli-maker are reviewed this week
The Gadget Guru: Oneonic MXS-HD1, Michael Kors MKGO Gen5E Smartwatch, Eilik
Superb new earbuds, a gym-friendly smartwatch and an electronic pal for home offices are reviewed this week
The Gadget Guru: Vodafone Neo Watch, Ninja AF100, CircuitMess Batmobile
A smartwatch for younger children, a compact multi-use air fryer and a new twist on the Batmobile are reviewed this week
Tech’s the season to be jolly: The best devices to get this Christmas – if you can
Given the global shortage of chips, electronic products will be in greater demand than ever before during this festive season, so start your search for these gems immediately