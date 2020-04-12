Gadget Guru: BeoPlay Earset, Melomania 1, Freebuds 3

The need for top-quality sound has never been greater. This week, the Guru looks at the best in earbuds you should consider while on work calls or listening to music. An honourable mention goes to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which received a perfect score but were reviewed only last month.
Top sound quality at an appealing price from Bang & Olufsen
B&O BeoPlay...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team