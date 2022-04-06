Gadget Guru: A high-end Huawei laptop, a powerful new device from OnePlus and a smart collar to cool you down
This week, the Gadget Guru take a look at the Huawei Matebook X Pro, the OnePlus Ten Pro and the Metaura Pro
Huawei Matebook X Pro, price: €1,899, rating: *****
There may be no single group of devices more difficult to differentiate between right now than laptops. The market is flooded with options that offer sterling battery life and get all of the basics right, so to stand out, the user experience needs to be stellar.
And that’s exactly what Huawei has achieved with the latest model of its Matebook X Pro. All...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Gadget Guru: Whoop smartband keeps it simple, while JBL Flip 6 and Yikes deal with speakers and sneakers
This week’s gadgets under the spotlight are the Whoop 4.0 smartband, the JBL Flip 6 speaker and Yikes shoe boxes
The Gadget Guru: Oppo smartphone needs better focus, mini dishwasher works in a squeeze and wireless headphones are well-connected
This week’s gadgets under the spotlight are the
The Gadget Guru: Samsung’s new Ultra exceeds expectation and a coffee grinder offers a highly customised cup
This week’s gadgets: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Duel Hawk Ultra Gaming Chair, Airmill Coffee Grinder