Subscribe Today
Log In

Gadgets

Gadget Guru: A hardwearing fitness smartwatch, an adaptable treadmill and a portable barbecue

Garmin’s new Instinct 2 Solar can go for 28 days on a full charge while

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
6th March, 2022
Gadget Guru: A hardwearing fitness smartwatch, an adaptable treadmill and a portable barbecue
The Instinct 2 Solar ticks all the boxes that Garmin aims for with its devices: it’s comfortable, designed to meet a specific market and works alongside a tremendous companion app. Picture: Steven Lippman

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, Price: €449.99, 5/5 stars

Garmin had a great year in 2021 and has started 2022 in style. The Instinct 2 Solar ticks all the boxes that the company aims for with its devices – it’s comfortable, designed to meet a specific market and works alongside a tremendous companion app.

That last feature is one no other smartwatch maker has managed to match yet. Garmin Connect works as the optimal companion...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: if you really like the S series, but want to go with a cheaper option than the full-powered range, then this is worth getting

Gadget Guru: Samsung’s mid-range S21 FE, a set of bluetooth earphones and a foldable guitar

Gadgets Emmet Ryan
The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is an impressive device but not enough of an improvement on last year’s model to really stand out

Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy S22+, KitchenAid 5KFC0516 and Groomatic

Gadgets Emmet Ryan
Onesonic’s second generation BB-HD1 headphones: a far better product than the bargain price tag might make you think

Gadget Guru: Onesonic BB-HD1 (Gen 2), Essentials Wine Cooler and iSwift Roboarm

Gadgets Emmet Ryan
The Huawei Watch GT3, with a 46mm face, is a tremendous smartwatch, but its smaller 42mm sibling doesn’t quite match up

The Gadget Guru: Huawei Watch GT3, Dóttir, Sandbox Smart R2

Gadgets Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1