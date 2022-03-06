Gadget Guru: A hardwearing fitness smartwatch, an adaptable treadmill and a portable barbecue

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, Price: €449.99, 5/5 stars

Garmin had a great year in 2021 and has started 2022 in style. The Instinct 2 Solar ticks all the boxes that the company aims for with its devices – it’s comfortable, designed to meet a specific market and works alongside a tremendous companion app.

That last feature is one no other smartwatch maker has managed to match yet. Garmin Connect works as the optimal companion...