Tuesday August 25, 2020
Comment: Fitbit’s Google safety net allows it go big on free trials

In a wearables market where subscriptions are vital for revenue, Fitbit risks starting a price war with its one-year offers but once the sale to Google goes through, it will be somebody else’s problem

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
25th August, 2020
Fitbit is keen to secure revenue streams by locking customers into long-term subscriptions

Fitbit kicked off a wild week of product launches but it wasn’t the gizmos or the apps under the hood that stood out. It wasn’t even the decision by one of the wearable company’s spokespeople to try to coin the word squircle, a dire portmanteau of square and circle.

Instead is was a trend that carried through the whole of the launch. Fitbit is giving out one-year free trials...

