Comment: Fitbit’s Google safety net allows it go big on free trials

Fitbit kicked off a wild week of product launches but it wasn’t the gizmos or the apps under the hood that stood out. It wasn’t even the decision by one of the wearable company’s spokespeople to try to coin the word squircle, a dire portmanteau of square and circle.
Instead is was a trend that carried through the whole of the launch. Fitbit is giving out one-year free trials...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team