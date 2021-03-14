Adventures in Technophobia: The Lily from Garmin

Unsurprisingly, I’m new to the smartwatch world. I haven’t worn any kind of watch since the first Flik Flaks came out and scrunchies were everywhere. To be honest, I’ve been afraid. Firstly, of having both the existential and real reminder of the passing of time sitting on my wrist, but of also having one more thing tracking me. And if it wasn’t for the purposes of this column, I might never have gone there....