Adventures in Technophobia: the barbecue you can control from your phone

Okay, so before you go looking for the exit, bear with me. This is about tech. It’s about tech in barbecues, which scares me more than you. In fact, nothing terrifies me more than tech turning up in the places you least expect it, because something is bound to go wrong, right?

So when Traeger’s Ironwood D2 650 grill lands on my doorstep, I can’t even look at it for about two weeks....