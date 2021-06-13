Adventures in Technophobia: the barbecue you can control from your phone
Traeger’s Ironwood D2 650 is put to the test
Okay, so before you go looking for the exit, bear with me. This is about tech. It’s about tech in barbecues, which scares me more than you. In fact, nothing terrifies me more than tech turning up in the places you least expect it, because something is bound to go wrong, right?
So when Traeger’s Ironwood D2 650 grill lands on my doorstep, I can’t even look at it for about two weeks....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: Zhiyun Smooth X, De’Longhi Primadonna Soul, Phantom Chess
A high-quality/low-risk purchase for content creators, a top-of-the-range coffee machine, and a chessboard designed for online and offline playing are all reviewed this week
The Gadget Guru: Pixel Buds A series, Dyson Omni-Glide+, De Light
Google’s budget earbuds, a Dyson designed for hard floors and a portable light for content creators get the once-over this week
The Gadget Guru: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro; Yaw2
This week, the Guru runs the rule over a very useful tablet, an adaptable wireless sound bar and an extraordinary gaming accessory
The Gadget Guru: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4; Glamdoll ring light; Bluvy
A brilliant new Microsoft laptop, a helpful light fixture for video calls and a Bluetooth bathroom entertainment system are reviewed by the Gadget Guru this week