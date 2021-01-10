Adventures in Technophobia: How to digitise your old photos

I’m convinced that the piles of unsorted things in your house speak to you. No matter how buried or obscured, no matter how much you try to disguise them with more piles of unsorted things, they will not be quieted. But it’s the stuff that has actual, real value that screams the loudest. That poster you robbed from a Sultans of Ping gig in the 1990s you really need to buy a frame for, and...