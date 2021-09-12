Forestry licence appeals continue despite new €200 fee
Two high-profile objectors are still lodging petitions against the granting of licences on environmental grounds causing concern of further delays among the forestry industry
The government changed the law last October to try to reduce the number of appeals that had slowed down the granting of licences to cut down and plant new trees in forestry plantations.
However, an analysis by the Business Post of the forestry appeals lodged since the new €200 fee was introduced shows that two...
