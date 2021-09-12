Subscribe Today
Log In

Forestry

Forestry licence appeals continue despite new €200 fee

Two high-profile objectors are still lodging petitions against the granting of licences on environmental grounds causing concern of further delays among the forestry industry

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
12th September, 2021
Forestry licence appeals continue despite new €200 fee
Earlier this year, Peter Sweetman and Neil Foulkes took a High Court case against licences granted to Coillte to fell 11 hectares of trees on a site at Sheskin, Co Offaly.

Two high-profile objectors are continuing to appeal a high number of forestry licences despite the introduction of a €200 fee.

The government changed the law last October to try to reduce the number of appeals that had slowed down the granting of licences to cut down and plant new trees in forestry plantations.

However, an analysis by the Business Post of the forestry appeals lodged since the new €200 fee was introduced shows that two...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The department’s forestry licence section has given permission for just 2,839 hectares of new tree planting up to the end of last month, meaning that the state is set to again miss its target of 8,000 hectares of new woodland planting this year

Oireachtas to grill civil servants over ‘dismal’ rate of forestry licence processing

Forestry Michael Brennan 1 week ago
Enda Keane, co-founder of Forest Bidder: ‘more transparency’ Pic: John Allen

Auction platform for forests aims to put €6m in assets on block in coming weeks

Forestry Rosanna Cooney 4 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1