Sunday March 29, 2020
World’s most expensive bottle of Irish whiskey sells for €42,000

Historically, only Scotch has commanded such breathtaking prices at auction, but a bottle of Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Chapter One changed all that

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
29th March, 2020
Anthony Sheehy, co-founder of Irish Whiskey Auctions: high prices are common for Scotch

The most expensive bottle of Irish whiskey has been sold for €42,000 and according to the seller it will never be available as cheap again.

A bottle of Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Chapter One was sold at the Irish Whiskey Auction on Wednesday for €7,000 more than the recommended retail price.

Anthony Sheehy, co-founder of Irish Whiskey Auctions, said: “You will never be able to buy one as cheap again.”

