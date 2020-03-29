World’s most expensive bottle of Irish whiskey sells for €42,000

The most expensive bottle of Irish whiskey has been sold for €42,000 and according to the seller it will never be available as cheap again.

A bottle of Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Chapter One was sold at the Irish Whiskey Auction on Wednesday for €7,000 more than the recommended retail price.

Anthony Sheehy, co-founder of Irish Whiskey Auctions, said: “You will never be able to buy one as cheap again.”