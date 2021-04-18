Wine: Why Champagne remains a clear favourite
Disgorgement, or removal of sediment, plays an essential part in the drink’s final flavour
It’s the sparkling core of your party, the celebratory ovation at your wedding, the jubilant fizz during your New Year’s Eve and the honouring curtain call for your retirement. That satisfying, triumphant, ceremonial “pop” signifies so many of life’s joyful events – and yet there is still a sense of mysticism and allure surrounding Champagne.
I recently had the pleasure of attending an online tasting with Bollinger,...
