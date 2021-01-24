Wine: Thinking outside the bottle

There is something inherently comforting about the world of wine.

In essence it is a very simple product, fermented grapes aged and bottled along with the practices of the producer and the terroir. To simplify wine in such a way, however, is to negate the magic that exists within.

As always, it is the unseen factors that really matter, the pruning, the care and attention in fermentation, the hope and promise of a new harvest....