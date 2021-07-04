Wine: The young Americans

In the 1970s, the late, great Stephen Spurrier was living in Paris and struggling to make a living as a wine merchant. In 1973, the Englishman had opened L'Académie du Vin, the first private wine school of its era, with Patricia Gallagher.

She hailed from Wilmington in Delaware, and through conversations with her fellow American ex-pats, she had learned that there was a burgeoning wine scene in California.

But she was consistently disappointed by...