Wine: The vivid vivacity of Vermentino
Best described as a Viognier on a leash made of sauvignon blanc, the grape is full of style, nuance and character
The autumn is slowly approaching, with cooler days and longer nights raining on summer’s parade. Even so, there are still some opportunities left for outdoor dining with lighter food and wine.
Vermentino is not, I imagine, a grape that would naturally fall from the mouths of many casual wine drinkers when asked to declare their favourite whites. If so, they are missing out – it’s fresh, crisp and aromatic.
If you...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Cathal McBride on wine: The many marvellous sides of pinot noir
Pinot noir is a wine for all seasons, cultivated everywhere from New Zealand to Argentina, and its sheer adaptability is at the heart of its success
Restaurant review: Thinking inside the Ox at a fast-moving Belfast eatery
Menus change quickly at the Co Antrim restaurant, which means the ideas of chef Stevie Toman stay as fresh and delightful as the food
Wine: The power and the glory of Puglia
The southern Italian region is best known for its big, bold and brash primitivo grape
Make yourself at home: turn your house into a haven of hospitality
If you want to plan one last get-together (distanced, of course) with family and friends before the good weather fades away, then take note of this comprehensive guide to planning the perfect summer party