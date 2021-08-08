Wine: The power and the glory of Puglia
The southern Italian region is best known for its big, bold and brash primitivo grape
Dublin is a mere 220km away from where I live. Travelling there recently on my holidays as if it were the 1950s, however, I realised that this was the farthest I had been from home in 18 months.
Distance and time have become a blur, yet here I am after exactly one year of writing about wine on these pages. In honour of this anniversary, I wanted to revisit the subject of my first article, Puglia,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Restaurant review: Thinking inside the Ox at a fast-moving Belfast eatery
Menus change quickly at the Co Antrim restaurant, which means the ideas of chef Stevie Toman stay as fresh and delightful as the food
Make yourself at home: turn your house into a haven of hospitality
If you want to plan one last get-together (distanced, of course) with family and friends before the good weather fades away, then take note of this comprehensive guide to planning the perfect summer party
Sea food, drink wine: the best bottles to pair with fish dishes
From a Uruguayan albariño to a shape-shifting chilled red, Mick O’Connell picks 20 of the best wines to drink with fish and seafood