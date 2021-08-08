Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

Wine: The power and the glory of Puglia

The southern Italian region is best known for its big, bold and brash primitivo grape

Cathal McBride
8th August, 2021
Wine: The power and the glory of Puglia
Aglianico: a black grape grown in the thin and hard calcareous, chalky crust found at around 50cm under the limestone soils in areas such as Basilicata. Picture: Getty

Dublin is a mere 220km away from where I live. Travelling there recently on my holidays as if it were the 1950s, however, I realised that this was the farthest I had been from home in 18 months.

Distance and time have become a blur, yet here I am after exactly one year of writing about wine on these pages. In honour of this anniversary, I wanted to revisit the subject of my first article, Puglia,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Chef Stephen Toman and his staff in the Michelin-starred Ox restaurant on Belfast’s Oxford Street put the finishing touches to a dish. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Restaurant review: Thinking inside the Ox at a fast-moving Belfast eatery

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 9 hours ago
Andrew Rudd of Medley.ie: ‘You don’t want to be slaving over a hot stove while your friends are there, so try to get as much stuff done in advance as possible.’ Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Make yourself at home: turn your house into a haven of hospitality

Food & Wine Arlene Harris 9 hours ago
Pair a chilled white with fresh fish and dream of sunny days on sandy beaches with a backdrop of turquoise sea. Picture: Getty

Sea food, drink wine: the best bottles to pair with fish dishes

Food & Wine Mick O'Connell 1 week ago
Eithna O’Sullivan of Eithna’s By the Sea, described by Neven Maguire as a “great advocate for local food.”

Dive in

Food & Wine Aoife Carrigy 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1