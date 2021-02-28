Wine: The perfect partner for a pizza heaven

Neapolitan or Chicago deep-dish, Sicilian or thin-based Romano, by the slice or a whole pie. However you choose to eat yours, pizza is almost universally loved as one of the most inviting, satisfying and appetising choices for a casual meal.

The concept could not be any simpler: dough, cheese and tomato sauce. Baking has seen a resurgence over the past year and I would love to see more people attempting homemade pizza too.

If cooking...