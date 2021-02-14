Wine: Telling a story by labelling with love

We’ve all heard the old adage of not judging a book by its cover. When it comes to wine, however, it seems most of us are bad at following that advice: somewhere between 60 and 80 per cent of purchases are based on the label.

This makes sense, of course, particularly when faced with choosing a gift. Most of us, I imagine, would plump for the prettier-looking label. We are visual creatures, after all, and...