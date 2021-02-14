Wine: Telling a story by labelling with love
They play an obvious visual role in deciding which bottle we choose, but wine labels sometimes also tell a vivid story of their makers’ lives
We’ve all heard the old adage of not judging a book by its cover. When it comes to wine, however, it seems most of us are bad at following that advice: somewhere between 60 and 80 per cent of purchases are based on the label.
This makes sense, of course, particularly when faced with choosing a gift. Most of us, I imagine, would plump for the prettier-looking label. We are visual creatures, after all, and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Shake up your drinks with mezcal
Elevate your cocktail game with a mezcal concoction, or two
The Luxe Radar: how to drink in style
This month we raise a glass to the world of luxury drinks
Restaurant review: Food to warm the body as well as the soul
Quick, easy and delicious, Riba’s meal kit is a surefire winner for these cold, stressful winter nights
Chef’s Table: Savour some succulent slices of Sri Lanka
This week, bring some tropical warmth into your cooking with three recipes from My Sri Lankan Kitchen (Murdoch Books, £16.99), the new book from Peter Kuruvita, with photography by Alan Benson