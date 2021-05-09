Wine: Taking the heat out of the tasting experience
Too cold, white wine can lose its flavour; too warm, red wine becomes overly rich. So how do we get the temperature right?
She was a wonderful lady, my childhood babysitter. Since both my maternal and paternal grandmothers lived outside the county, she filled that nana-shaped void in my heart.
I fondly recall the solid fuel stove in her kitchen, where lumps of turf would routinely be deposited as if feeding a steam locomotive.
She was an industrious woman, constantly on the move. Yet the house’s heat levels would reach near-volcanic ferocity when you added in an open...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Recipes: Afternoon delights
This beautiful lemon posset by master patissier Will Torrent is summer in a glass
Restaurant review: Luxury in the afternoon with a takeaway Merrion treat
The Merrion’s takeaway afternoon tea includes show-stopping pieces that look incredible and taste just as good
Chef’s Table: Dressing up for barbecue nights
Andy Noonan, owner of Baste BBQ and founder of the Big Grill Festival, shares a recipe for Chimichurri and reveals the secret to perfectly grilled chicken
The Secret Restaurateur: We are clearly past the stage where full closures are justified
This month, our business owner is seeking direction on the plan to reopen