Wine: Taking the heat out of the tasting experience

She was a wonderful lady, my childhood babysitter. Since both my maternal and paternal grandmothers lived outside the county, she filled that nana-shaped void in my heart.

I fondly recall the solid fuel stove in her kitchen, where lumps of turf would routinely be deposited as if feeding a steam locomotive.

She was an industrious woman, constantly on the move. Yet the house’s heat levels would reach near-volcanic ferocity when you added in an open...