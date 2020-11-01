Wine: Simplicity is the key to the success of Bordeaux

The flight path into Bordeaux Mérignac always feels like a wine geek’s geography puzzle.

With just a bit too much altitude to discern the actual châteaux themselves, it is very much a game of educated guessing. That’s where the Garonne and the Dordogne rivers converge, so that must be the Margaux commune, and therefore that must be Château Margaux.

There are very few wine-producing regions...