Wine: Simplicity is the key to the success of Bordeaux

The flight path into Bordeaux Mérignac always feels like a wine geek’s geography puzzle.
With just a bit too much altitude to discern the actual châteaux themselves, it is very much a game of educated guessing. That’s where the Garonne and the Dordogne rivers converge, so that must be the Margaux commune, and therefore that must be Château Margaux.
There are very few wine-producing regions...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team