Wine: Senses stirred, not shaken

The public perception of cocktails has long been as varied as the ingredients that can be used in them.

While sometimes viewed as full of allure and the ultimate in refinement, cocktails have also won a reputation for being teeth-achingly saccharine monstrosities. Depending on the establishment and the ingredients used, both perceptions have merit.

When approaching mixology, red wine is not the most immediate ingredient that springs to mind. However, broadening our concept of wine...