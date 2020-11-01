Sunday November 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Wine: Preserving wine’s heart of glass

We’re all drinking at home these days, but that’s no reason to ditch the noble practice of decanting wine

1st November, 2020
The surface area of the decanter allows the wine to be exposed to more oxygen, enabling it to breathe and allowing its subtle nuances to come forth. Photo: Getty

In the infancy of my wine journey, I visited Michel Roux jr’s restaurant Le Gavroche in Mayfair in London, for what was then only my second Michelin-starred experience. After much deliberation over the Biblically long wine list, we settled on a very fine Moulin-à-Vent which, also being in our price range, satisfied no end.

The sommelier at the opposite table, with almost ninja-like delicacy, wheeled the trolley up beside the diners...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Chef’s Table: Sweet treats for home comforts

This week, chef and author Edward Hayden (edwardentertains.com) has two indulgent treats for you to bake at home

Edward Hayden | 3 hours ago

High-end cocktail business bottles the secret of success

Lockdown Liquor & Co, founded in April as a response to the coronavirus crisis, has shifted more than 10,000 units since then

Gillian Nelis | 3 hours ago

Baking Ireland’s best bread through a pandemic

The historic Bretzel Bakery in Dublin was named supreme champion at this year’s Blas na hÉireann awards for its pain de maison boule

Jordan Mooney | 3 hours ago