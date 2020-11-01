Wine: Preserving wine’s heart of glass

In the infancy of my wine journey, I visited Michel Roux jr’s restaurant Le Gavroche in Mayfair in London, for what was then only my second Michelin-starred experience. After much deliberation over the Biblically long wine list, we settled on a very fine Moulin-à-Vent which, also being in our price range, satisfied no end.

The sommelier at the opposite table, with almost ninja-like delicacy, wheeled the trolley up beside the diners...