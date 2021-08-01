Wine: Perfect harmonies in summertime

Wine and food are among the simplest pleasures in life. Pairing them, on the other hand, can be one of the most complex. A good combination enhances the qualities of both, balancing their flavours in perfect harmony. Often it’s straightforward, but occasionally the task gets a little more difficult.

During a recent online tasting with Sheridans Cheesemongers, the importer Enrico Fantasia emphatically exclaimed, “This cheese needs this wine!” He was pairing a Tou...