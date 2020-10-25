Wine: Orange is the new red and white

The night draws closer, expelling its cooler breath and reminding us of impending winter. All the while, these misty mornings with vastly strewn orange, copper and amber leaves adorning the terrain remind me of the shades of the season.
As is common knowledge, black and orange are the colours most often associated with Halloween, orange representing autumn and the harvest, black signifying darkness and winter.
This contrast dates back to the ancient Celtic celebration of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team