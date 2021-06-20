Wine: Northern Spain’s fertile landscape
Spain has a hugely varied climate which produces complex and interesting wines
When talk turns to the subject of northern Spanish wines, I would take an educated guess that the vast majority of us immediately recall deep, rich and oaky reds from Rioja or Ribera del Duero.
And with pretty good reason. Rioja is far away from the Atlantic winds and has a Mediterranean climate that provides hot summers and cold winters. The undulating landscape, with fertile properties irrigated by the river Ebro and its tributaries, makes...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Chef’s Table: Comfort food for all
Wade Murphy of 1826 Adare in Co Limerick shares some of his favourite recipes that are hearty, elegant and perfect for eating in good company
Restaurant review: An early morning family outing leads to a breakfast epiphany
The comfort food at Le Comptoir Café was just what we needed at our first family meal in a restaurant in ages
Wine: Everything’s coming up rosés
Fruity, fresh and well suited to al fresco dining, rosé wine is the perfect summer drink
Chef’s Table: Savour a Spanish taste of the Maghreb
This recipe from the Brother Hubbard stable of cafes is a baked flatbread from southern Spain with a north African twist