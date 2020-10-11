Wine: Market forces can save you money

I wrote recently about the advantages of embracing the relationship you have with your local wine merchant, so it may seem paradoxical to now start waxing lyrical about the best of supermarket wine.

We must also acknowledge, however, that the vast majority of wine and other alcohol purchased in Ireland is from those very sources. Supermarkets have inculcated, fostered and enriched my love of wine. The progress of supermarket portfolios has also increased accessibility for...