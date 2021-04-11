Wine: Malbec’s colourful journey through the world
Having escaped hostile climates and blight in Europe, malbec is now one of Argentinian wine’s most popular exports
Today, it’s instantly recognisable as one of the world’s most popular grapes. I don’t think it would be unfair, however, to suggest that, 20 years ago, the average wine drinker in Ireland hadn’t even heard of malbec.
Originally known as côt, malbec was first grown throughout the Médoc and predominantly used to add colour in Bordeaux blends.
The frosts of 1956 all but wiped...
