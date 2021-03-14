Wine: Lamb, wine and the taste of terroir

I’ve often had the pleasure of attending the international symposium Food on the Edge in Galway. Run by the Michelin-starred chef JP McMahon and his wife Drigin Gaffey, it brings together chefs, producers, activists and journalists to debate a wide range of topics affecting the food industry.

In 2016, I was lucky enough to be on a tour that couriered speakers across Galway and Mayo as a way of showcasing our countryside and...