Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

Wine: Keep the festive season simple

With so many competing tastes at the Christmas dinner table, your best bet is to make sure your wine choices are classic crowd-pleasers

Cathal McBride
13th December, 2020
Wine: Keep the festive season simple
When it comes to wines at Christmas, go for tried and tested examples

Christmas is steeped in tradition and its customs go deep to the heart of the home. You only have to strike up a conversation about Christmas stuffing, for example, to learn that what is sacrosanct in one house would lead to tyranny in another.

For this reason, I always think that Christmas is not a time to push out the boundaries. Instead, know your audience and keep it classic.

This time of year is so...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

If the fridge is empty, there are plenty of companies who can help with meal kits, hampers and more

Festive feasts for the taking at home

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 4 hours ago
Pierre Koffmann’s grouse with fruit sauce and game toast

Festive game: Alternative Christmas food ideas

Food & Wine Brenda McCormick 1 day ago
Jeananne O Brien started Artizan Food Company in 2005 as a small gourmet sandwich shop in Dublin city centre. During the pandemic the company launched Eatto.ie, which delivers homemade frozen meals

Making it work: Office catering firm changes direction to deliver dinner to your door

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 day ago
Temple Garner of San Lorenzo’s and the Back to Dine takeaway dinner box. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Restaurant review: High-end French fare from two top-drawer chefs

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1