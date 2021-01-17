Wine: Grape expectations? Think outside the box
As the new year begins, get out of your comfort zone and explore some lesser-known grape varieties
Even if you don’t come from an agricultural background, you can still understand the heritage and importance of the sector. The same is true of viniculture. Our lack of an indigenous Irish winemaking industry means we don’t have any cultural baggage either, allowing us to embrace the varying subtleties of wines from around the world.
As a country, we import from almost every major wine region. The only problem with so...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Restaurant review: Gear up for drive-thru takeaway that leaves others in its wake
Dax offers tantalising menus and a wine list to match, making for a real treat to rev up your weekend
Chef’s Table: Comfort food in a cloistered time
This week, lift some of that lockdown gloom with comforting recipes from Eunice Power, a chef and caterer based in Waterford, and
Recipe: Minestrone is perfect for making a fresh start
There are few things as handy as a great go-to soup recipe and this one could be your new favourite
Wine: Going the distance for your glass
Despite serious travelling interruptions, Irish owners of vineyards abroad have managed to produce some very respectable wines over the past year