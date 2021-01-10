Wine: Going the distance for your glass

Ireland obviously does not have an indigenous winemaking culture. Even so, many Irish people are deeply involved in its practices.

At home, we have examples such as the beautifully crafted Móinéir fruit wines in Wicklow, or the Kinsale Mead Co in Cork which uses the centuries-old traditions of honey wine. There are also winemakers who live here, but undertake the arduous task of maintaining a vineyard overseas. In normal circumstances, this would involve visiting multiple...