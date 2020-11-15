Wine: Foraging for flavours at the table

We are now at the tail-end of the wild and foraged mushroom season, which runs from July through to October/November. Mushrooms are cultivated all year round, however, so we can enjoy those rich, deep, umami-empowered, flavoursome morsels of delight any time.

Umami – that savoury or meaty flavour – is a highly interesting aspect of taste. It represents the fifth circle of how we encounter flavour in food and drink, the others being bitter,...