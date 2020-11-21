Saturday November 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Wine: Food for thought in your cellar

When cooking with wine, the more prominent it is in the dish, the higher quality of it you should use

21st November, 2020
Picking the right wine for cooking requires some thought and judgement. Picture: Getty

There‘s a meme doing the rounds on social media that always amuses me when it pops up. It reads: “The other day, someone told me I could make ice cubes out of leftover wine. I was confused: what’s leftover wine?”

All joking aside, using wine as a cooking ingredient can easily cause anxiety. How much do you spend? Can you use slightly oxidised wine in a dish? How do...

Share this post

