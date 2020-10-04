Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Wine: Everything’s coming up rosé for Sacha Lichine

The winemaker credited with the revival of rosé tells Gillian Nelis that there’s no substitute for shoe leather when it comes to building a brand

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
4th October, 2020
4
Sacha Lichine, founder of Château d’Esclans, the 267-hectare Provençal estate which produces Whispering Angel and Rock Angel among other pink wines

Sacha Lichine has a problem. It’s a good problem, but it’s a problem nonetheless - he just doesn’t have enough wine to make all his customers happy.

The founder of Château d’Esclans, the 267-hectare Provençal estate which produces Whispering Angel and Rock Angel among other pink wines, says Covid-19 has had a big effect on his bottling operation.

“We were in the middle...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Why a good knife is the most important item in the kitchen

From off-the-shelf models to custom-made pieces, your perfect blade is out there somewhere

Alex Meehan | 6 hours ago

Recipe: How to cook perfect scones and jambons

Sweetly delicious recipes for scones and jambons from Milk, the new book by John and Sally McKenna

Gillian Nelis | 6 hours ago

Wine: Bet on Barolo and Barbaresco this autumn

These wines from the north-west of Italy are perfect for the changing of the seasons

Mick O'Connell | 6 hours ago