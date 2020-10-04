Wine: Everything’s coming up rosé for Sacha Lichine

Sacha Lichine has a problem. It’s a good problem, but it’s a problem nonetheless - he just doesn’t have enough wine to make all his customers happy.

The founder of Château d’Esclans, the 267-hectare Provençal estate which produces Whispering Angel and Rock Angel among other pink wines, says Covid-19 has had a big effect on his bottling operation.

“We were in the middle...