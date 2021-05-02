Wine: Cape of good hope

Paternoster was like a postcard from a Greek island, with white-washed buildings framing the blue sea. Unlike the Aegean, there the Atlantic brought a shock of cold to wash away the night before.

The Swartland Heritage Festival had been designed to bring together the best winemakers and grape growers of the region over a series of talks and tastings. It was an opportunity to raise questions and to realise that a rising tide lifts all...