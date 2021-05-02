Wine: Belonging to the blanc generation

Sauvignon blanc is as ubiquitous in the white wine sphere as merlot or cabernet sauvignon are in the red. You’d need to have been living underneath a limestone rock to have never heard of it.

What’s the reason for sauvignon blanc’s modern-day success? Perhaps the trend away from oaked white wines such as chardonnay helped it to achieve global dominance. Fundamentally, however, climate and terroir played a huge part.

...