Wicklow nougat maker signs Harrods deal

A Wicklow nougat maker has signed a deal to supply the luxury department store Harrods with its almond and pistachio flavoured bars all year round.

Miena’s Handmade Nougat was set up in 2013 by Miena Rust, who produces a range of nougat confectionery bars under her own brand and also for the Dunnes Stores Simply Better range.

The company won gold and silver awards for its Simply Better range of almond and pistachio nougat,...