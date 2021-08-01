‘When I finished college, I kept cooking. I began to think “this is what I’m good at, I might as well stick with it”’
Ethna Reynolds may have a degree in fine arts, but she has always been drawn to the kitchen. She tells Joe McNamee why her new restaurant, Nádúr in Sligo, has been the perfect post-pandemic project
Joe McNamee
Almost a decade ago, I judged a newspaper Christmas cake competition. With Darina Allen as a fellow judge, her original fanbase was out in force, many of them wielding family recipes zealously guarded through generations.
Despite individual twists and tweaks, all of the entries, even in the coeliac and gluten-free category, riffed on a common theme of traditional, dense and fruit-rich.
Then there was the solitary outlier in the creative category: a goat’s cheese and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hit the Road: Your monthly guide to the tastiest travel options
Whether it’s a Spanish tapas and wine trail or a foodie adventure closer to home, we have you covered
Sea food, drink wine: the best bottles to pair with fish dishes
From a Uruguayan albariño to a shape-shifting chilled red, Mick O’Connell picks 20 of the best wines to drink with fish and seafood
A good grilling: how a toastie food truck grew into a thriving business
Jack Brennan and Jacob Long have turned a single food truck into Griolladh, a successful business that employs 50 people and they hope to thrive long after the Covid food truck boom is over