Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Whatever floats your boat: recipes from Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver

This week, try three recipes from The Book of St John (Ebury Press, £28 hardback), with photography by Jason Lowe

23rd February, 2020
3
Brown crab meat on toast

Brown crab meat on toast

A good thing to make when white crab meat has been used elsewhere, although your fishmonger will most likely sell brown crab meat separately too. As with lamb chops and kidneys, so with crabs: there are more people who want white crab meat than brown, and so you can be the happy beneficiary of their disregard.

You will need roughly one-third as much mayonnaise as brown crab meat....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Restaurant review: Mixing quirky with trad to sublime effect in Adare

The Oak Room

Gillian Nelis | 2 hours ago

Restaurant review: An eventful night that offers food for thought

Euro-Toques young chef finalists serve up a cornucopia of cuisine for charity, including one of the most inventive desserts I’ve ever had

Gillian Nelis | 1 week ago

Chef’s table: Talking sense with tripe

This week, Pam Kelly, head chef at the famous Farmgate Café in the English Market in Cork, shares the recipes for four of her favourite things to cook, including the café’s legendary tripe

Pam Kelly | 1 week ago