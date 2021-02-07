Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

Urban farming: Turning over a New Leaf

Korean farming methods have helped Kevin Wallace create a business that caters to some of Ireland’s best chefs

JJ O'Donoghue
7th February, 2021
Urban farming: Turning over a New Leaf
Kevin Wallace, founder of New Leaf Urban Farmers in Co Limerick: ‘If you take nature and you can culture it and you have a somewhat scientific approach, you can see a demonstrable result’

An acre and a half doesn’t seem like a lot of land on which to build a farm. It is in fact, about the same size as a soccer pitch.But as Kevin Wallace, the man behind New Leaf Urban Farmers in Co Limerick, is proving, it’s not the size but the substance that matters. And in this case, the substance is the soil.

Wallace, 44, began farming in 2016. Although...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Luttrellstown Castle in Castleknock, Dublin, is offering a click-and-collect or delivery dinner service

Restaurant review: Capturing the Castle with a truly fabulous spread

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 6 hours ago
Beautiful artisan chocolate creations deserve equally decadent wines

Wine: A pairing to put your heart into

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 6 hours ago
Jordan Bailey and Majken Bech-Bailey, Aimsir, Cliff at Lyons, Kildare

Labours of love: the couples who run restaurants together

Food & Wine Emma Blanchfield 6 hours ago
Dining out is off the table this year, but Jess Murphy of Kai restaurant, Galway has some tempting recipes for you to enjoy at home

Recipes for romance: cooking at home this Valentine’s Day

Food & Wine Jess Murphy 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1