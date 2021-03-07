Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

Top chef Gareth Mullins’ lockdown lessons

The executive head chef at The Marker in Dublin offered Zoom cookery classes and the experience has kept him focused during lockdown

Alex Meehan
7th March, 2021
Top chef Gareth Mullins’ lockdown lessons
Gareth Mullins: ‘It’s very strange being in a large hotel when it’s empty, particularly at night‘

Gareth Mullins doesn’t sugar-coat his experience of lockdown. The executive head chef at The Marker describes going from running the food operation at the hotel in the Dublin docklands to sitting on his sofa at home as “almost unbearable”.

“I have to keep busy for my mental health,” he says. “I’m not someone who can sit around doing nothing – it’s just not good for me. I found it very hard...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Recipe for success

Commercial Reports Business Post 1 hour ago
Chef Niall O\&#039;Sullivan and Richie Barrett, co-owner of Bang, show off some of their dine-at-home options. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Restaurant review: Bang sets out its stall with a range of fine dining options

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 1 hour ago
A worker harvesting Riesling grapes above the river Mosel in Germany. Picture: Getty

Wine: Recognising Riesling as the real deal

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 1 hour ago

Recipes: Marching into spring

Food & Wine Jess Murphy 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1