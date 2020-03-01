Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Thom Lawson of Sprezzatura embraces the bare necessities

The restaurateur made his business greener by stripping things back to the essentials – and offering customers the chance to plant a tree

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
1st March, 2020
4
Thom Lawson of Sprezzatura: “I have a horror of coming across as preachy”. Picture: Andres Poveda

Thom Lawson reckons he’s printed off the grand total of one receipt since he opened his pasta restaurant in Dublin last October.

Ordinarily, this would be a disaster. For Lawson, it’s proof that it is possible to reduce the environmental impact of a restaurant – as long as you bring your customers with you by letting them know exactly why you’re doing what you’re doing.

His business,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Bite Size: the week in food

Your guide to culinary events around the country – and, this particular week, in London

Gillian Nelis | 2 hours ago

Restaurant review: Get in a Pickle with plenty of spice

The Camden Street Indian eatery draws deeply on the cuisine of chef Sunil Ghai’s native northern India

Gillian Nelis | 2 hours ago

Restaurant review: Mixing quirky with trad to sublime effect in Adare

The Oak Room

Gillian Nelis | 1 week ago