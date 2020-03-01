Thom Lawson of Sprezzatura embraces the bare necessities

Thom Lawson reckons he’s printed off the grand total of one receipt since he opened his pasta restaurant in Dublin last October.
Ordinarily, this would be a disaster. For Lawson, it’s proof that it is possible to reduce the environmental impact of a restaurant – as long as you bring your customers with you by letting them know exactly why you’re doing what you’re doing.
His business,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team