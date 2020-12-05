Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

‘This is the best job in the world, we create something that makes people happy’

Stefan Bruderer, Lindt’s master chocolatier, tells us what his job entails and how special chocolate is around the festive period

Jordan Mooney
5th December, 2020
‘This is the best job in the world, we create something that makes people happy’
Stefan Bruderer, Lindt’s master chocolatier: ‘When I’m hiring new staff, I always ask them what chocolate means to them and I look in their eyes while they answer’

Stefan Bruderer might just have the best job in the world. Growing up in the Swiss city of Zürich, within walking distance of the Lindt chocolate factory, he was exposed to great chocolate from an early age.

It led him to pursue a career as a pastry chef specialising in chocolate work. After several years of hard work, he became a master chocolatier with Lindt and now spends most of his days tasting...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Yasmin Hyde is the founder and chairman of the board of Ballymaloe Foods company while her daughter, Maxine, is general manager and runs the business

The sweet spread of success for Ballymaloe

Food & Wine Joe McNamee 2 hours ago

Gifts good enough to eat

Food & Wine Gráinne Mullins 2 hours ago
A Conrad Terrace hamper from the Conrad Hotel

Packed with pleasures: our favourite luxury gift hampers this year

Food & Wine Nadine O’Regan 6 days ago
The Corkscrew’s Deluxe Sommelier Selection contains a Burgundy, a Sancerre, Brut champagne, a rioja, a chianti and a pinot noir

A cornucopia of wine delights from the Corkscrew

Food & Wine Ros Drinkwater 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1