The sweet spread of success for Ballymaloe

Thirty years ago, the arrival of Ballymaloe Relish onto Irish retail shelves was near revolutionary in its impact. In an era when puréed ketchups and salad creams reigned supreme, it was possible to discern actual constituent ingredients: diced onion, mustard seeds, whole sultanas.

As for the latter, the notion of fruit in a savoury condiment when tomato was still most definitely a vegetable was culinary radicalism of the highest order, and its sweetness...