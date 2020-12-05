Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

The sweet spread of success for Ballymaloe

The company’s famous relish is 30 years in business, but the family behind it believes it has more successful years ahead

Joe McNamee - avatar

Joe McNamee

5th December, 2020
The sweet spread of success for Ballymaloe
Yasmin Hyde is the founder and chairman of the board of Ballymaloe Foods company while her daughter, Maxine, is general manager and runs the business

Thirty years ago, the arrival of Ballymaloe Relish onto Irish retail shelves was near revolutionary in its impact. In an era when puréed ketchups and salad creams reigned supreme, it was possible to discern actual constituent ingredients: diced onion, mustard seeds, whole sultanas.

As for the latter, the notion of fruit in a savoury condiment when tomato was still most definitely a vegetable was culinary radicalism of the highest order, and its sweetness...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Stefan Bruderer, Lindt’s master chocolatier: ‘When I’m hiring new staff, I always ask them what chocolate means to them and I look in their eyes while they answer’

‘This is the best job in the world, we create something that makes people happy’

Food & Wine Jordan Mooney 2 hours ago

Gifts good enough to eat

Food & Wine Gráinne Mullins 2 hours ago
A Conrad Terrace hamper from the Conrad Hotel

Packed with pleasures: our favourite luxury gift hampers this year

Food & Wine Nadine O’Regan 6 days ago
The Corkscrew’s Deluxe Sommelier Selection contains a Burgundy, a Sancerre, Brut champagne, a rioja, a chianti and a pinot noir

A cornucopia of wine delights from the Corkscrew

Food & Wine Ros Drinkwater 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1