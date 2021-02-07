The Secret Restaurateur takes on the insurance industry

At the time of this magazine going to press, judgment in four High Court test cases taken by four publicans against FBD, the insurance company, was imminent. The publicans had taken the action over FBD’s refusal to pay out on business interruption cover during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hospitality industry is keenly awaiting the result, but with millions at stake, no one will be surprised if FBD appeals the decision to a higher...