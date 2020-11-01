The Secret Restaurateur: Safe outdoor dining should be supported

It was obvious from the outset of this pandemic how important outdoor spaces would be for the hospitality industry. Yet our councils and our industry representatives did nothing coherent or creative to plan for the reality we now face.
On the same day that level 3 restrictions for Dublin were announced, Dublin City Council tweeted a one-page document about using public space. It was scant on detail, and in any case had come far too...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team