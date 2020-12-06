The Secret Restaurateur
Each month, our anonymous restaurant owner lifts the lid on life in the hospitality business. Today, they write about a Christmas full of uncertainty and stress
So here we are, at the beginning of Reopening 2.0. The move was spun by politicians as some sort of Sophie’s choice between allowing households to meet up over Christmas, or allowing restaurants to serve indoors.
It seems they chose us, though households didn’t really lose either. It’s all good news, except for one hefty catch - senior government figures conceded that it was likely that restrictions would be reapplied in the new year....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Restaurant review: High-end French fare from two top-drawer chefs
Temple Garner of San Lorenzo and his French chef friend Yann Florio have teamed up to target those who are currently craving fine dining at home
Table of plenty: A guide to tablescaping
If you’re hosting the big feast this Christmas, the table should be as memorable as the menu. Emma Blanchfield gets some tips from expert events organiser Annie Dunne
The tasty Ten: The year’s best cookbooks
If you’re buying a cookbook for yourself or a loved one this Christmas, Jillian Bolger has ten of the year’s best for you to choose from
Counting down the days: A Christmas dinner survival guide
Christmas can be stressful at the best of times, but Jordan Mooney’s cooking countdown will make sure you have everything ready before the big day