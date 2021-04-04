The power of food: how cooking is cathartic
In stressful situations, people tend to fall into one of two categories: those who run away from their feelings, or those who eat them. When the pandemic struck, a third category emerged: those who cooked their worries away
But just what is it about the preparation of food that is so cathartic? Emma Blanchfield talks to four people — from restaurant owners to Instagram chefs — to find out how food became their lockdown saviour
It may have taken a pandemic for the majority of the population to realise the therapeutic effects of baking, but Una Leonard, owner of 2210 Patisserie in Athlone, Co Westmeath, discovered that some time ago.
“In 2013 I took...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Wine: Vessels of pedigree and distinction
The use of terracotta clay amphoras to ferment and store wine dates back eight thousand years
The Secret Restaurateur
This month, our writer explores food writing and restaurant reviews from the industry’s perspective
‘My favourite American whiskeys are aged for no less than four years’
As barbecue season approaches, why not go for all-American drinks and embrace bourbon and rye?
‘I don’t think I’m happier than when I’m watching over a long slow cook’
Andy Noonan, organiser of the Big Grill Festival, talks about his love of barbecuing