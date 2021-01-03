The New Year food forecast

Non-alcoholic options

If you’re one of the many who reduced their alcohol consumption during lockdown, you’ll be relieved to find a changing world where a booze-free night out no longer draws suspicious glances. A collective national healthkick means we can expect wider choices, more sophisticated offerings and greater availability of alcohol-free drinks in 2021. Quality brands like Lyre’s offer a full suite of non-alcoholic spirits, enabling you to fix a virgin version of...