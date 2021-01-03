The New Year food forecast
After a year of changes, we predict how we'll be eating and drinking in 2021 and highlight ten trends to look out for this year
Non-alcoholic options
If you’re one of the many who reduced their alcohol consumption during lockdown, you’ll be relieved to find a changing world where a booze-free night out no longer draws suspicious glances. A collective national healthkick means we can expect wider choices, more sophisticated offerings and greater availability of alcohol-free drinks in 2021. Quality brands like Lyre’s offer a full suite of non-alcoholic spirits, enabling you to fix a virgin version of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Alice’s adventures in veggieland: Masterchef finalist on her new cookbook
We meet former Masterchef Australia contestant Alice Zaslavsky to talk about lockdown, rediscovering lost cooking skills and her new book, In Praise of Veg
Urban Co-Op booms during the pandemic
A Limerick food co-op has seen sales rise by more than 40 per cent in the past year as a result of changed shopping habits
Flour power: family milling business is going strong after seven generations
The Mosse family has a long tradition of flour-milling in Kilkenny, and Robert Mosse is keeping it up with his retail brand, The Little Mill,
The Secret Restaurateur: a very tricky Christmas
This month, our undercover business owner reflects on a Christmas season that was not all comfort and joy