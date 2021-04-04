The new Irish cheese board
Keen to try some different farmhouse cheeses? Here are some recommendations
Any fool can make a cheese. It takes genius to ripen it. So said Veronica Steele, maker of Milleens and mother of Ireland’s farmhouse cheese revolution.
Created on the Beara Peninsula in west Cork in 1978, the raw milk cheese made by Steele became synonymous with the birth of the modern Irish farmhouse cheese movement.
Templegall
